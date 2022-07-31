Huckaby: A postcard from Rome

streetfoodblog.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
First Look - Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven / North Druid Hills (with menu)Malika BowlingBrookhaven, GA
A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His MurderThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDecatur, GA
5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle GeorgiaAn Adventure with Nick & RachelJackson, GA
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
vacationidea.com
12 Best Things to Do in Madison, Georgia
Visitors in Madison, Georgia will find picturesque antebellum houses and oak-lined streets in one of the state’s largest and oldest National Historic Districts, excellent restaurants, unique shops like Antique Sweets, interesting tour opportunities with North Georgia Tours, many historic sites, and more. This Southern town offers plenty of Southern charm and its own unique style. The town square hosts festivals and other events throughout the year, and is also a great place to just relax or have a picnic. There’s plenty to do in Madison for a day or two away from the busy city. Be sure to call the attractions and restaurants ahead of your visit to confirm current opening times.
scoopotp.com
Souper Jenny Comes to Roswell
Already a megastar ITP, Jenny Levinson’s Souper Jenny broadened her mini-empire to 589 Atlanta Street in Roswell near the Roswell Mill. Technically, she moved her Decatur location to the northern section of the dining toothsome twosome of Alpharetta-Roswell. Roswellians may raise an eyebrow upon gathering she departed Decatur because of the parking disaster. As restaurant powerbroker and activist Ryan Pernice, founder of RO Hospitality will be the first to tell us, downtown Roswell isn’t exactly kind to parking. However, the Roswell Mill area is more parking-friendly than nearby Canton Street.
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee family sells boiled peanuts
Chelsea and Trey Woods inherited their roadside boiled peanut stand around a year ago. Chelsea Woods, a stay-at-home mother of three, said the peanut stand has been “nothing but a blessing” to her and her family. The process of making boiled peanuts is a tedious one. Woods said...
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
lonelyplanet.com
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market to move its location for the next season
The Gainesville Farmers Market is finishing out its last season on the historic Downtown Gainesville Square. The market will move to Roosevelt Square in Downtown Gainesville in 2023, where it will be positioned between the Main Street Parking Deck and the Hall County Parking Facility. Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
The Daily South
Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
