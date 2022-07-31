ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Ross And Baer Score Wins At Mahoning Valley

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Saucon’s Talitha Diggs Celebrating Recent World Championship

Saucon Valley’s own Talitha Diggs will celebrate her recent world championship at home in Hellertown Thursday, with an event at the bandshell in the borough’s Dimmick Park. Diggs, who will turn 20 on Aug. 22, won gold in the 400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship held...
HELLERTOWN, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Lehighton, PA
Sports
City
Lehighton, PA
WBRE

$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Helicopter crashes in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Brown
Person
Nick Ross
Person
Todd Cooper
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Fountain Hill School Zone Signs to Be Removed, ‘Wetdown’ Planned

Although the intersection in which they are located is only a couple blocks from Fountain Hill Elementary School, school zone signs along Broadway in Fountain Hill borough have to be removed because they are no longer necessary, according to Pennsylvania state law. Borough manager Eric Gratz explained at a July...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mahoning Valley#Bear
phl17.com

Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig wreck closes part of I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake

BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
lvpnews.com

Borough manager walks out

Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
CATASAUQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mount Carmel 'Pill mill' doctor sentenced after request for new trial denied

Williamsport, Pa. -The Mount Carmel Doctor accused of prescribing more than nine million pills over the course of three years was sentenced in Federal Court Wednesday. Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 60, of Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2017. The 19-count indictment charged him with the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, causing the death of five patients. The doctor pleaded guilty in 2021...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Mountain Carnival underway

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy