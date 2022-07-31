Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

kingfm.com
Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/2/22–8/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Three Cheyenne Police Officers Graduate From Academy
Three Cheyenne Police Officers have graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The trio will now move on to the next stage of the training process, which is a fourteen-week Cheyenne Police Department Field Training Program. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
Larimer County Sheriff searching for 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson accused of attempted murder
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says they want to find 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson who is accused of attempted murder. Investigators responded to a home on South Overland Trail in Fort Collins, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus on Thursday afternoon.There they found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how he's doing as of this writing.Deputies identified Pixley-Johnson as their suspect and say he's believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as a whtie male, 5-feet-08-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say the suspect knows the victim. Pixley-Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Teacher reflects on lessons learned from student killed by domestic violence
On Monday, 41-year-old Lindsay E. Daum and 16-year-old Meadow L. Sinner were identified by the Larimer County coroner as victims of an act of domestic violence in a Loveland home last Thursday.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan Lee Thomas. Thomas is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is sometimes known by the nickname "Snoopy." He is wanted for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
Man shot in west Fort Collins
Bullets fly in west Fort Collins. Larimer County sheriff’s deputies were called to Overland Trail and Mulberry Street Thursday afternoon. There, they said a man was shot and transported to a local hospital, the Coloradoan reports. The suspect remains on the loose. For details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Horse Show Highlights Today’s Laramie County Fair Schedule
A horse show is among the highlights of today's Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex. Here is today's schedule, according to the fair Facebook page:. The fair, the oldest and largest county fair in Wyoming, continues through Aug. 13.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
