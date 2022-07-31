Billie Eilish celebrates 1 year anniversary of 'Happier Than Ever' with message to fans: 'I'm so grateful for you all'

Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO