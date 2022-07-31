Billie Eilish celebrates 1 year anniversary of 'Happier Than Ever' with message to fans: 'I'm so grateful for you all'

www.aol.com
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
thesource.com
Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans for Not Downloading Leaked Version of ‘Renaissance’: “I Love You Deep”
Renaissance, the first solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, is officially available. After a month of fans waiting, the album leaked but Queen Bey’s fans held her down and wouldn’t touch the leak, opting to wait for the actual release time, and she let them know she appreciated it.
Elle
Billie Eilish Is All In Black From Hair to Blazer at Hollywood Bowl Performance
On Friday night, Billie Eilish took over the Hollywood Bowl stage in a glamorous all black look from her head down to her toes. She shared some shots of her ensemble on Instagram, along with pics from the event and some behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready. The dramatic black...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Elvis actor Shonka Dukureh dies one month after big screen debut
The actor Shonka Dukureh, who recently made her big screen debut as Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis, had died at the age of 44. Dukureh was found dead on Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, which she shared with her two young children, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
wonderwall.com
Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More
The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
