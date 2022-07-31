ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish celebrates 1 year anniversary of 'Happier Than Ever' with message to fans: 'I'm so grateful for you all'

By Kaitlin Reilly
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Soundcloud#Roe V Wade
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news

Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy