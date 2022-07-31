'Ruthless' Newfoundlands Pose For Absolutely Epic Holiday Photos

pethelpful.com
Hazel✌
4d ago
I, had the honor of being owned by a Newfoundland ❤ the love and intelligence they give is amazing. you just can't swim with them. they constantly try to drag you to shore, by "saving your life"! ahhh, the good ol days...
