Little Monsters #6
The conclusion of LITTLE MONSTERS’ first arc! The humans’ presence has completely divided the young vampires. The human girl, LAURA, continues to ask questions of ROMIE to learn about her new ally…while RAY is held captive by a human with far less friendly motivations.
‘The Voice’ Winner Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
On Sunday (July 31st) “The Voice” season 10 winner Alisan Porter announced she is engaged to professional dancer and her long-time boyfriend Justin de Vera. In a sweet post on Instagram, which featured some snapshots of the couple posing with her new engagement ring, “The Voice” star declared, “Last night while David Gray played our song, [Justin] did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say… In this life and the next and the next and the next.”
Netflix's new show ‘Resident Evil’, a video game adaptation of the Resident Evil series, has been criticized and hated across the internet, even before the show came out. Many people hated t...
Immortal X-Men #5 - Part Five: Mediations on the X
THE BOOK OF EXODUS! Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It’s now the 21st century. What’s changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.
Legion of X #4 - Pillow Talk
A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE’S SOUL! The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.
Iron Man #22 - Unknown Variables
Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of THE MANDARIN’S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new – and possibly unsuspecting – acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He’s about to buddy up with criminals. And he’s about to go…stealth.
Sony Sets Chris Pratt Garfield Movie For Winter 2024
Not even 80 Mondays are enough to stop Garfield. Sony has the film, which stars Chris Pratt as the eternally smug tabby cat, set to release on February 16, 2024, Deadline reports. This perfect post-Valentine's Day movie not only stars Pratt as Garfield but will also feature Samuel L. Jackson...
Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content
With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Horrifying Primal Redesign
When Prey arrives on Hulu on August 5, fans will notice some big changes to the Predator (Yaujta) design. It may be a surprise to those watching, and the alien hunter's look was certainly a surprise to the cast as well. However, there's a reason for all of this. While...
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker 2
Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in Joker 2 by posting a musical teaser to Twitter. She is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. This week it was also announced that Joker: Folie à deux will be arriving in theaters on August 4, 2024. Joker 2's subtitle translates as either "folly of two" or "madness shared by two." It's a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder shared by two people, or a shared delusional disorder--or possibly hallucinations transmitted from one individual to another. Starting earlier this summer, it was rumored that Lady Gaga would be joining the film--and that Joker 2 could be a musical. Lady Gaga's tweet confirms the former, but not the latter fact--though with her in place, it's certainly plausible that the Joker's next outing could be musical.
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Son Deacon’s Acting Debut (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Ryan and his “Collide” co-star Kat Graham about their movie, as well as his son Deacon’s upcoming acting debut in “Never Have I Ever.”. Deacon, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, also just graduated from high school.
Pikmin Bloom In-Person Events Are Happening This Month
Niantic has announced more details for Pikmin Bloom's in-person August Community event, that will take place on August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. The following cities will be participating in the in-person celebration:. San Diego, California: Balboa Japanese Gardens Event. Seattle, Washington: Woodland Park Zoo &...
