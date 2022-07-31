Patty Crankshaw-Quimby Receives Certified Animal Welfare Administrator Credential

talbotspy.org
Talbot Arts Selects Amy Steward Board President
Talbot Arts welcomes Amy Blades Steward as the president of the county arts council board, effective July 1. Amy is an Easton native with a BA in English/Communications from Hood College in Frederick. In 1999, after returning from working on the western shore in historic preservation, she began work in health care marketing at MGW School of Nursing and eventually Shore Health System. She founded Steward Writing & Communications, a boutique freelance writing firm in Easton, providing marketing, writing, and editing services for non-profit and for-profit companies and local governments. Her non-fiction articles–covering the arts, the environment, tourism, health care, and social services–have appeared in national, regional, and local publications for over 30 years. She has helped numerous clients tell stories of help, hope, and compassion for those less fortunate across the region. She graduated from the Shore Leadership Program, Class of 2005, and received the Alfred Knight Award in 2001 for media placement and a 1996 Telly Award for a nursing school video. She is active in St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and has served on the boards of Character Counts Mid Shore, Maryland Life Magazine, Talbot Partnership, and Channel Marker. She is the past president of Talbot Community Connections, having served on the board since 2011. She currently serves on the marketing committees of For All Seasons and Talbot Hospice.
TCCAC Earns Reaccreditation from National Children’s Alliance
Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center (TCCAC) has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.
Learn to Make Paella, Read Palms and More with the Chesapeake Forum
Learn to make Paella, read palms (or a Greek play), find out what this cryptocurrency thing is all about, tour the Library of Congress (without leaving home) and more as part of Chesapeake Forum’sfall 2022 lineup. Registration kicks off on August 29th with more than 30 new and refreshed classes.
Qlarant Foundation Awards over $400,000 and Hosts Celebration for 2022 Grantees
On Wednesday July 27, after two years of virtual events, Qlarant Foundation returned to hosting their annual grant awards celebration in person. The Foundation welcomed over 50 grantee representatives, board members, and staff to their Easton corporate headquarters to introduce the non-profit organizations selected to receive grants for the coming year. Each of the grantee organizations is dedicated to providing health and human services to underserved populations.
Life at Bayleigh Chase: A Chat with Director George Clemes on Talbot County’s Special Retirement Community
While the Bayleigh Chase retirement community in Easton has long supported the Talbot Spy Senior Nation section for many years, it has been our disappointment that it has taken some time to profile this remarkable home for hundreds. One reason for this omission has been its transition from its early...
Festival of Hope Set for Aug. 31 in Easton
The second annual Festival of Hope is set for Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and includes the six-year kick-off for Talbot Goes Purple. The festival is a partnership between Talbot Goes Purple, Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women and Christ Church of Easton and coincides with international overdose awareness day. The evening event will include free food; live music with Alive @Five; family fun including a dunking booth, bounce house, face painting, games and prizes; activities with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office including K-9 demonstrations; resource tables; and a memorial for those lost.
The Rookery by Angela Rieck
For those who are up at 5-6 AM and like to walk the nature trail in St. Michaels, don’t be surprised if you hear very loud, angry squawks coming from the tips of the loblolly pines across the covered bridge. Great Blue Herons have a rookery (also called a...
Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class
Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class. Instructor: Victoria McConnell – please call to sign up at 410-253-9716. Important! Please contact Victoria two weeks before class about your design. Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore. Phone: 443-448-4611. Address: 7 North 4th Street. Denton,...
Talbot Spy Editor Notes
There seems to be a certain turning point one can detect in early August on the Mid-Shore. While we have seen some remarkable summer days in June and July, with light breezes and low humidity, there is a certain settling in early August to the more familiar hot scorcher weeks we all know is part of summer here, where the community retreats to the comforts of air conditioning as it waits out the rest of the season.
Proposed Annapolis golf course inside environmental conservation area draws critics
Greenbury Point, at the mouth of the Severn River, affords views of the U.S. Naval Academy from one angle and the Chesapeake Bay from another. It’s where the Puritans landed in 1649 and at one time it was home to an array of radio towers used to communicate with the Navy’s submarine fleet in the Atlantic. Three of them remain, visible for miles.
Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County
New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
15 Best Things to Do in Laurel (MD)
Set on the Patuxent River, halfway between Washington, D.C. and. , Laurel is a city with early roots in the iron and cotton industries. You can travel back to those times at an historic mill worker’s house, now Laurel Museum, and the opulent Montpelier Mansion where several generations of the powerful Snowden family resided.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, August 2
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held an Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention joint meeting with the Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River, at the Frank Knox Building in Lexington Park at 9 a.m. Following adjournment, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting at 11 a.m. in...
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
