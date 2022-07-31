Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

kowb1290.com
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/2/22–8/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”
Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Laramie Man Arrested After Passing Out With Marijuana in Vehicle
A Laramie man is behind bars after he was found passed out in a parked, running vehicle with marijuana, police say. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers found 65-year-old Russell Rayda passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, July 24. Thompson...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
capcity.news
Public Service Committee to review amendment regarding sanitary sewer system requirements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several amendments that could grant exceptions to residents regarding the sanitary sewer system are up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of...
Laramie Road Closure: Flint St. From 3rd Thru 4th St.
The City of Laramie just announced the closure of Flint St. from 3rd through 4th St. due to the installation of a traffic signal by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure began today, July 28th. The City of Laramie did not give an indication of the length of the closure.
[HAPPENING TOMORROW] Family Night at the Albany County Fair
We are down to our last few weeks of summer and what better way to spend it than going to the Albany County Fair's Family Night?. Let's head down to the County fair for this awesome and free community event. Bring the whole family, all your friends, and your entire...
University of Wyoming Names New AVP for Human Resources
University of Wyoming names Robert Link as the new associate vice president for human resources. Link, who has been the director of human resources at the University of Findlay (UF), Ohio, for nearly two decades, will assume his new post at UW on August 10. The University of Wyoming Welcomes...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area, or 34 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include La Grange, Albin and Meriden Rest Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
cowboystatedaily.com
25 Bronze Statues Installed In Cheyenne Capitol Bronze Project And 30 More Planned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It brought a smile to Harvey Deselms’ face when he saw all of the people taking selfies with the any of the two dozen bronze statues in downtown Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days last week. People would run their hands...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Laramie Restaurant Recently Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Looking For New Owners
If you frequent Downtown Laramie, then there's a good chance you've had the pleasure of hitting up Downtown Laramie's popular Bar and Grill, The Crowbar & Grill. Now, this isn't to get anyone's anxiety up and you shouldn't get too excited, but, the owners are looking to pass on the business to someone else after 10 years.
Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie
In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?
It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
