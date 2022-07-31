Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO