ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/2/22–8/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days

Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”

Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Laramie, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
9NEWS

Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
newslj.com

Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained

CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy