Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/2/22–8/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”
Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan Lee Thomas. Thomas is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is sometimes known by the nickname "Snoopy." He is wanted for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
9News
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
Horse Show Highlights Today’s Laramie County Fair Schedule
A horse show is among the highlights of today's Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex. Here is today's schedule, according to the fair Facebook page:. The fair, the oldest and largest county fair in Wyoming, continues through Aug. 13.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted
BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
Laramie Man Arrested After Passing Out With Marijuana in Vehicle
A Laramie man is behind bars after he was found passed out in a parked, running vehicle with marijuana, police say. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers found 65-year-old Russell Rayda passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, July 24. Thompson...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
[UPDATED] Fire Prompts Evacuation Order For Area In Northern Albany County
The Sugarloaf Mountain fire remains active in the area, according to the InciWeb map provided by Albany County, WY Emergency Management on their Facebook page. The fire is currently burning across 500 acres. [JULY 26, 5:36 A.M.]. A fire burning in northern Albany County has prompted an evacuation order for...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
