Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama countdown to kickoff: 34 days

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbodY_0gzVzO8y00

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 34 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team takes the field.

Today, with 34 days remaining we take a look at a current linebacker for the Crimson Tide, Quandarrius Robinson.

Robinson is entering his third season with Alabama. After redshirting his true freshman season in 2020, Robinson would see action during the 2021 season on special teams and is likely to contribute in a similar fashion this fall.

Quandarrius Robinson’s Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhcJe_0gzVzO8y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh2ft_0gzVzO8y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBqLh_0gzVzO8y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NP4I3_0gzVzO8y00

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Nick Saban’s machine lands another 4-star

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama has now moved up to #2 in the recruiting rankings after landing in-state four star Hunter Osborne. Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban’s team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals how Miss Terry tweaked the plans for the latest Habitat house

Tradition is important at the University of Alabama, and the school has 18 championship trophies to prove it. The city of Tuscaloosa also has 18 trophies of a different kind — 18 houses built in the Tuscaloosa community after each national championship. The houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity of Nick and Terry Saban.
Nick Saban
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide

Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
#Countdown#American Football#College Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Utah State#Photo Gallery
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
WTOK-TV

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.1 The Block

Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera

This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
