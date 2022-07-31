Alabama countdown to kickoff: 34 days

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 34 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team takes the field.

Today, with 34 days remaining we take a look at a current linebacker for the Crimson Tide, Quandarrius Robinson.

Robinson is entering his third season with Alabama. After redshirting his true freshman season in 2020, Robinson would see action during the 2021 season on special teams and is likely to contribute in a similar fashion this fall.

Quandarrius Robinson’s Photo Gallery