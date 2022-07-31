California banned the sale of kangaroo leather years ago. Lawsuits contest its continued presence

nypressnews.com
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites during Tuesday’s primary election led to some voters leaving without being able to cast their ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Jeffrey McClure, chair of the Board of Supervisors, both blamed the problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” “I have not seen evidence of a nefarious act,” McClure said at a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve seen mistakes made on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county — a growing suburban area south of metro-Phoenix and home to over 425,000 residents — was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
NY: Latest CDC Findings Indicate ‘Potential Community Spread’ of Polio in Hudson Valley
More polio has been detected in Hudson Valley wastewater samples, this time Orange County, according to NYS health officials, which it says further indicates potential community spread of the virus declared eradicated in 1979. The CDC detected polio in samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations...
