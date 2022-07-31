California banned the sale of kangaroo leather years ago. Lawsuits contest its continued presence

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites during Tuesday’s primary election led to some voters leaving without being able to cast their ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Jeffrey McClure, chair of the Board of Supervisors, both blamed the problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” “I have not seen evidence of a nefarious act,” McClure said at a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve seen mistakes made on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county — a growing suburban area south of metro-Phoenix and home to over 425,000 residents — was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO