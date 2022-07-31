ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)

CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported.

According to a news release from the Clanton Police Department, the man attempted to cross a street in the northern section of the city and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died from his injuries, WBRC-TV reported. The person driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Prayers for all of those affected by this incident,’’ the Clanton Police Department said in its news release.

Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama.

WTOK-TV

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
KIX 105.7

Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone

In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
