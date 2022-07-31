Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities

www.aol.com
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 3, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 3, 2022.
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
q13fox.com
Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington
VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
opb.org
How a federal agency is contributing to salmon’s decline in the Northwest
Your browser does not support the audio element. This is part two in a series produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. Part one: Federal efforts to save salmon in the Northwest are failing. Crystal Conant was camped for the night on a bluff overlooking the upper Columbia...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning. The Elmo Fire, first sparked Friday afternoon with a cause that is still being […] The post Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
String of 100+ days may break record. Now there’s a new weather threat for Tri-Cities
A California fire also is sending smoke into the Mid-Columbia region.
Tri-City Herald death notices July 29-30, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
NBCMontana
Great Pyrenees and black bear fight in Idaho residential area
KETCHUM, Idaho (KBOI) — A woman's Great Pyrenees fought with a black bear in a residential area in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said the woman was walking her dog near her home on July 22 when she encountered a black bear. The woman began walking away when the bear started fighting with her dog.
