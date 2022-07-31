Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case

y95country.com
Related
Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”
Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
Laramie Man Arrested After Passing Out With Marijuana in Vehicle
A Laramie man is behind bars after he was found passed out in a parked, running vehicle with marijuana, police say. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers found 65-year-old Russell Rayda passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, July 24. Thompson...
[UPDATED] Fire Prompts Evacuation Order For Area In Northern Albany County
The Sugarloaf Mountain fire remains active in the area, according to the InciWeb map provided by Albany County, WY Emergency Management on their Facebook page. The fire is currently burning across 500 acres. [JULY 26, 5:36 A.M.]. A fire burning in northern Albany County has prompted an evacuation order for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!
Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!. Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Laramie Teacher Locker
The school year is nearly upon us, and Laramie's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290 want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.
University of Wyoming Names New AVP for Human Resources
University of Wyoming names Robert Link as the new associate vice president for human resources. Link, who has been the director of human resources at the University of Findlay (UF), Ohio, for nearly two decades, will assume his new post at UW on August 10. The University of Wyoming Welcomes...
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
Laramie Restaurant Recently Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Looking For New Owners
If you frequent Downtown Laramie, then there's a good chance you've had the pleasure of hitting up Downtown Laramie's popular Bar and Grill, The Crowbar & Grill. Now, this isn't to get anyone's anxiety up and you shouldn't get too excited, but, the owners are looking to pass on the business to someone else after 10 years.
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie
In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
Check Out The “Chill Rail” At Cheyenne’s Newest Pizza Pub
So, I didn't realize that here in Cheyenne, we're at the forefront of wild technological advancements. I mean, I feel like we could come up with things that cure diseases if we're able to come up with life-altering technology like this. What the heck am I talking about?. Cheyenne's newest...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Tuesday Parade Delights Onlookers
The second of four Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Grand Parades was enjoyed by several thousand spectators in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday morning. The parade was the second of four such processions in conjunction with CFD 2022. a third parade will be held on Thursday, July 28 and the final Frontier Days Grand Parade for this year will be held on Saturday.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For July 26, 2022
Here is the schedule of events for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26:. Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. This will be the second of four CFD Grand Parades for 2022. 10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack. FRONTIER PARK ARENA. • 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0