Critics fear HHS rule will encroach on doctors' judgment for transgender procedures

By Cassidy Morrison
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Joy Wadsworth
3d ago

No one, under the age of 25 years old should be allowed gender transference surgery. And only after a physiological evaluation . Children…No, no, no. Why, because it’s what the parent’s wants!

Axios Tampa Bay

Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections

The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Florida tells schools to ignore federal guidance aimed at protecting trans students as they ‘may create a conflict’ with state law

Florida education officials are directing school leaders to ignore recent federal guidance aimed at protecting transgender students from discrimination. In a memo addressed to “superintendents, school boards, private school owners, charter school governing boards,” the state’s commissioner of education, Manny Diaz Jr., said that the federal guidance documents are “not binding” in Florida, don’t “create any legal obligations,” and shouldn’t be “treated as governing law.”
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

West Virginia judge finds transgender surgeries must be covered by Medicaid

West Virginia 's Medicaid program is required to cover gender transition surgeries for transgender residents, a federal judge in Huntington ruled this week. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by LGBT interest group Lambda Legal, saying that a Medicaid exclusion for low-income residents with gender dysphoria would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Washington Examiner

The UK cracks down while the US doubles down on 'gender affirming' care

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how U.S. institutions are pushing so-called "gender affirming care" onto the public despite obvious risks.]. American lawmakers need to follow the lead of another country and put the brakes on “gender affirming” procedures for children. Health officials in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Donald Trump
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’

Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Mark McCloskey, the lawyer who aimed a gun at BLM protesters, loses GOP Senate primary

Mark McCloskey, who drew national attention in 2020 when he aimed a firearm at Black Lives Matter protesters, has lost the Republican primary in the Missouri Senate race. The lawyer-turned-Senate primary candidate had posted a social media video on Tuesday claiming he was the only "genuine MAGA" candidate in the race and joking about how there were three candidates named Eric who were all endorsed by former President Donald Trump. However, McCloskey only gained 3% of the vote in the primary contest, placing fifth in a field of 21 candidates, according to NPR.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements

The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

We will look back with shame on gender transitions for children

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is shutting down its children’s gender clinic amid a series of health and ethics problems. As country after country begins to reconsider pushing children into gender transitions, the United States lags behind. People will look back on this "transgender children" craze with...
