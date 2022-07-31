Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting

www.tag24.com
Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. It happened Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280
HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
UPDATE: 28-year-old man charged with murder of McCalla man
From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a McCalla man that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Danial Aaron Madden has been charged with the murder of Thomas Allen Everett. Madden is being held in the Jefferson […]
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
42-year-old man shot to death in McCalla neighborhood
An overnight shooting in western Jefferson County left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors reporting a man had been shot.
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
Married couple found dead inside McCalla home after apparent murder-suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of a married couple were found inside a McCalla home Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road around 7:00 p.m. The sheriff's office said it appears that the two were...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
McCalla deaths of skeet shooting champion and wife were murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
The deaths of a former world champion skeet shooter and his wife in western Jefferson County were a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis “Grant” Hulgan, 68, were found dead in their McCalla home Sunday night. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. at their home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.
