Notre Dame, IN

Massive changes: Why Marcus Freeman is bringing pregame Mass back to Notre Dame

By Tyler Horka about 8 hours
 4 days ago
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is entering his first season in charge of the Fighting Irish football program. (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has brought sweeping changes to Fighting Irish football since taking over for Brian Kelly.

FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish outside of top-5 in latest 2022 top-25 poll

The Notre Dame football team has big expectations going into the 2022 season, but one publication does not see them as a top-5 team. Tomorrow, August 5, it all begins, as the 2022 Notre Dame football team will open up fall practice. For the Irish, this is a season of great expectations, as Marcus Freeman takes over for Brian Kelly as head coach, and has a lot of talent to work with.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AthlonSports.com

Coaches Talk Anonymously About Notre Dame for 2022

It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams billboard material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to get...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New head football coach at Adams brings championship experience

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s August, which means it’s officially football season!. Our 16 Sports team began its preseason tour of local high school football teams on Monday with the Adams Eagles. The Eagles are under new management, as former quarterback Frank Karczewski has returned to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Byers Softball Complex to host Men's Major Fast Pitch National Softball Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is set to host the USA Softball Men's Major Fast Pitch National Championships between August 4 and August 7. Twenty teams from ten states and Canada are set to compete for the Fast Pitch National Championship, as the city of South Bend hosts the Men's Major for the 12th time, the most of any single city in the US.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Top High School Teams and ESPN Returning to the Civic

(La Porte, IN) - Blue Chip High School basketball is coming back to La Porte’s Civic Auditorium this winter. The schedule for next season’s NIBC La Porte Invitational tournament has been announced. Civic Director Brett Binversie says the tournament will be even bigger this year, featuring ten teams...
LA PORTE, IN
boatlyfe.com

Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock

<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing

(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

More information about overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of hitting five-year-old, cutting off goose's head

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a five-year-old and later cut off a goose's head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joshua Rogers was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.
SOUTH BEND, IN
