Newsstand: Michigan football named team in need of 'go-to receiver'

Michigan football’s offense is considered to be the strength of the team in 2022, but it has a few big-time question marks. Among them is who will emerge as the team’s No. 1 wideout.

Graduate senior Ronnie Bell was the team’s most productive wideout in 2019-20, but missed last season. Still, he and senior Cornelius Johnson are considered favorites to lead the team in production. Bleacher Report called the Wolverines a team in need of a go-to guy.

“In 2019 and 2020 combined, Ronnie Bell notched 74 receptions for 1,159 yards and two scores,” they said. “And after Bell’s season-ending ACL injury in 2021, Cornelius Johnson (39/620/3) paced the Big Ten champions in all three receiving stats.

“Yes, the best version of Michigan’s offense leans on the running game anyway. Still, the blowout Orange Bowl loss to Georgia showed why the Wolverines must have a more dynamic pass-catching group.

“Whether it’s Bell regaining the spotlight or Johnson surpassing him as the lead target, Michigan is banking on them to carry the receivers in 2022.”

Michigan’s depth at wide receiver is as good as any spot on the roster. After Bell and Johnson, juniors Roman Wilson and AJ Henning, sophomore Andrel Anthony and true freshman Darrius Clemons are the six guys most discussed about making an impact this year. They also have sophomore Cristian Dixon and freshmen Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris. The future is bright up and down the depth chart. We will just have to wait and see who emerges as a “go-to” guy.

“The separators will be just who plays better — who plays the best. They’re both really good, and No. 1, how many times can they just go in and lead the team down the field for a touchdown. Put points on the board? What’s the main criteria. Which guy can do that? Cade did it over 50 percent of the time in games last year. We haven’t done the Numbers on J.J., but it seemed like a lot, every time he got in, practically, was leading a drive. So, both were really good.”

– Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on his quarterback competition

