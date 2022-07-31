Movement on Notre Dame's 2023 quarterback board continues

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO