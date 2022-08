Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO