ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A list of the backup centers Sixers have employed behind Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sXvw_0gzVsKIB00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams in the East since Joel Embiid stepped onto the floor for them in the 2016-17 season. The big fella has been the transcendent star the franchise needed to regain relevancy in the league.

The biggest issue has been the backup center spot. The Sixers have not settled on one guy who can give positive, productive minutes behind Embiid so the big fella can rest.

In Embiid’s six seasons with the Sixers, Philadelphia has employed a number of backup centers, and it appears as though there will be a new backup in the 2022-23 season, young Paul Reed.

Here are all the backup centers during the Embiid era.

Jahlil Okafor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwP1h_0gzVsKIB00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Okafor was the starting center in his rookie season before Embiid returned from his injury. He averaged 8.6 points as a reserve in the 2016-17 season compared to 13.4 points as a starter again when Embiid’s rookie season was cut short after 31 games.

Richaun Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIZm5_0gzVsKIB00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Holmes received some starts in the 2016-17 season after Embiid was injured, but he was mostly a backup and filled the role of the energy guy off the bench. He is now a starter with the Sacramento Kings.

Amir Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inZ4o_0gzVsKIB00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was signed in the 2017 offseason, and the veteran big man filled the backup role admirably. He averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in the 2017-18 season. He started a game in the playoffs when Embiid had to miss time with the original facial fracture. He was also the backup in the 2018-19 season.

Greg Monroe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqMLR_0gzVsKIB00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Monroe was signed late in the 2018-19 season as another backup to Embiid and he even started a game in the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Alas, he and Johnson were not much help in the second round as the Sixers were a minus-90 when Embiid wasn’t on the floor against the Toronto Raptors.

Al Horford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOQS8_0gzVsKIB00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The plan was pretty simple. Horford would start next to Embiid and be the backup center when Embiid missed games. Instead, the experiment blew up in Philadelphia’s face. Horford couldn’t find a fit with Embiid and Ben Simmons. He was shipped out after a tough 2019-20 season.

Dwight Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OU4h_0gzVsKIB00
Michael Wyke/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Howard signed with Philadelphia in the 2020 offseason. He was a terrific backup to Embiid. He averaged 7 points and 8.4 rebounds to go along with almost a block per game in the 2020-21 season. Those numbers went down in the playoffs, but he was very helpful before he left to go back to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andre Drummond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNnY0_0gzVsKIB00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 season was Drummond’s turn to back up Embiid, and he was great in the role. He averaged 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds off the bench and his athleticism was a big help when Embiid couldn’t go. He was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets, however, to get James Harden and the position changed again.

DeAndre Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00O9IL_0gzVsKIB00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan was then signed after Drummond was moved, but he wasn’t the same player he once was. The raw numbers of 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds were good, but he wasn’t able to move the same on the defensive end and he didn’t have the impact he once did when he was an All-NBA first-team member with the Los Angeles Clippers. He started two games against the Miami Heat in the 2022 postseason with Embiid dealing with a second facial fracture. He was a minus-31 in the postseason.

Paul Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h922F_0gzVsKIB00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reed was the primary backup to Embiid in the 2022 playoffs and his plus/minus wasn’t bad at minus-4 in the postseason. That’s a number the Sixers would be able to live with in the 2022-23 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Al Horford
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jahlil Okafor
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Andre Drummond
People

Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'

When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Sacramento Kings
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

When Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler first revealed his new hairdo, the Internet had their reaction. Recently, Heat teammates Kyle Lowry chimed in. He gave his thoughts while making an appearance on ESPN’s The VC Show with Vince Carter, a former NBA star who spent most of his career with the Toronto Raptors.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy