Here Is What You Can Buy With $1 Billion From Colorado’s Lottery

How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans
Coloradans will start seeing checks in the mail by next week, state officials say. The checks are part of the long-standing TABOR tax refund program. Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday those checks are in the mail.Individuals who filed 2021 state taxes will get $750; Joint filers will get $1,500."I know the struggles many people are going through, and I see it everyday in my community in Colorado Springs. People are working harder to pay for critical necessities like housing and food, these Colorado give back checks will help people."People who have not filed their 2021...
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
With a reported net worth of $400 million, here's how Jared Polis got so rich
Some Coloradans might know Governor Jared Polis is wealthy, but he's not just wealthy – his net worth is reportedly a staggering $400 million. Here's a look at how he got so rich. Editor's Note: Net worth can fluctuate quite a bit. The $400 million estimate seems to be...
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'
Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Colorado recount showcases depth of election skepticism
The rare statewide recount underway in Colorado showcases the depth of skepticism about elections in America — and the power of deniers to upend the system.Threat level: Tina Peters, the losing candidate in the Republican primary for secretary of state — Colorado's top elections job — paid $256,000 for a recount despite losing by more than 88,000 votes in June. It's expected to finish Thursday.Peters — the Mesa County clerk under indictment for tampering with election equipment — raised the money with help from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.She appeared on his radio show July 25 — a month after...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
How Many Winning Lottery Tickets Has Your Local Store Sold? Find Out Here
Sure, your chances of winning the lottery are slim - but if you don't play, you'll never have a chance to win. Whether you play the lottery religiously, on occasion, or perhaps, not at all, now is not the time to pass up on the opportunity to win one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
3 Historic Colorado Hotels Get Upgrades
Throughout its history, Colorado has hosted an impressive register of desperados, dignitaries, and dreamers who rested their weary heads at the state’s finest hotels. Many of those celebrated boarding houses are still welcoming guests, and in honor of Colorado’s 146th birthday this month, we found three long-standing lodgings whose renovations are only slightly less impressive than the iconic guests who have graced their beds.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado
They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election
PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
Louisiana OMV Reminds Residents to get REAL ID Ready
The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
