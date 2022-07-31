Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection

quickcountry.com
Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota
The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
North Dakota musician to appear on America’s Got Talent
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent. Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in […]
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
