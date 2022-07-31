BREAKING: Bayley Returns At WWE Summerslam Along With Two Surprise Fan Favorites

wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
See You Soon? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
Update your schedules. WWE has a lot of major shows on its calendar and some of them are among the biggest of the year. That is going to be the case in September as WWE will be presenting its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Such a show is going to need some top stars and that is going to be the case with a star currently missing from WWE TV.
How They See Them: Here’s Who WWE Sees As The Top Women On Television
Some people never change. There are a good deal of talented people on the WWE roster and fans know a lot about almost all of them. They know who they like and who they don’t like, which often has quite a bit to do with how the wrestlers act. Some are heroes and some are villains, but at times it might seem to be the opposite. Now we know how things are set up behind the scenes.
He Has A Chance: This WWE Star Is Likely To Benefit From Triple H Taking Over
Call it a hope spot? WWE has changed quite a bit in recent weeks and those changes are likely to continue for the time being. This has centered around Vince McMahon stepping away from the company with Triple H taking over as head of talent relations and creative. That means some people are going to be getting a chance that they have not received before and that was on display this week.
It’s Not Like TV: WWE Doing Something A Bit Strange With Riddle’s Injury Storyline
It’s not entirely the same. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling and some of them have been used in a variety of different forms. One of the most common is to have a wrestler injure someone they are feuding with and that is something still being used today. The latest instance took place last week on Monday Night Raw, but you wouldn’t know that at other events.
A New Kind: AEW May Be Planning A New Show With A Very Specific Theme
It’s a different audience. AEW has come a very long way in less than three and a half years and a lot of that is due to the variety that you are going to see on any one of their shows. The company has figured out how to put together a bunch of different pieces to make events more enjoyable. This often means not focusing on just one thing, but that might be changing in the future.
The Other Side: Some WWE Stars Worried About Their Status Amid Company Changes
It might not all be great. WWE has been shaken up by the departure of Vince McMahon after decades of him running the company. That is something that was not expected for a long time and it is now time to make changes at a faster than thought pace. Some of them have already gone well, but there are a few wrestlers who are not so happy that things are being changed.
Hit The Gas: More On The Brock Lesnar Tractor Spot At Summerslam
That’s a big tractor. Summerslam has come and gone and the show certainly saw some changes for WWE. It was the first major show without Vince McMahon in charge of the company and that meant WWE needed to make some kind of an impact. A lot of that came in the main event which featured one of the stranger things that WWE has done in a rather long time. Now we know a bit more about what happened.
Hook Them Up: New Pairing Forms This Week On AEW Dynamite
Join the team. A manager can do quite a few positive things for a wrestler. There might be someone who needs someone to do the talking for them or someone who can bring some instant interest to them. AEW does that on a regular basis with a variety of managers who work for several wrestlers. Now they have another pairing which was formed this week and already has potential.
NXT UK Results – July 28, 2022
It’s title time again this week as Ilja Dragunov remembers that he is the United Kingdom Champion and defends against Wolfgang. Gallus has been doing better in recent weeks with Mark Coffey winning the Heritage Cup so maybe we are in for some more of their momentum. Other than that, I’m sure it will be the usual random assortment around here. Let’s get to it.
Out Of Their Hands: WarnerBrothers/Discovery Merger Could Be Bad News For AEW
The important part. AEW has been around for a few years now, with most of its focus being built around the weekly Dynamite series. The show has built a consistent audience that rarely goes below a certain level, which is quite the selling point for the company. However, there are some forces at work that could cause AEW some problems and there is nothing they can do about it.
Back For A Reason: Surprise NXT Return Sets Up Final Showdown
He’s back. There are a lot of wrestlers on the NXT roster today and it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. As a result, it can be fairly easy for someone to slip away without being noticed. That can make for a big return later and a nice moment for the fans as they might not know it is coming. NXT did just that this week and a major showdown has been set as a result.
WATCH: Triple H Had No Idea Who Logan Paul Was Before He Came To WWE
It’s quite the introduction. Celebrities have a strange history when it comes to wrestling. There have always been famous people coming inside the wrestling bubble and at times, it can draw in an extra audience. That is a tricky balance to find though, as you do not want a celebrity with a small following taking up too much time. WWE has tried to find that balance, and now they may have again with a famous star. He just might not be famous to everyone.
What A Way To Go: AEW Stable Officially Broken Up On Dynamite
It was nice while it lasted. Stables are an idea that work very well in a lot of ways. One of the best things that they can do is bring together a lot of wrestlers who might not be able to get enough television time on their own. At some point almost every stable splits up though, and that is the case again with a stable that has been around for a while. This time it ended in a bit of a unique way.
No Vacancy: New Champions Crowned This Week On NXT
History has been made! There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world and a lot of them are open for most wrestlers to win. However, there are some championships that are only available for a specific group of wrestlers, which means that the divisions can be a bit more compact. That was the case this week, as some new champions were crowned in a very specific division.
Backstage News on How Triple H Is Being Received As Head of Creative
It’s what you want to hear. According to a report from Fightful Select, there is a renewed sense of optimism backstage now that Triple H is in charge of creative for WWE. This is in the aftermath of The Game being in charge of producing both Summerslam and Raw this past week.
Nice And Quiet: Interesting Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Status
Of all people to not talk. While the focus in wrestling tends to be what happens between the bells, a wrestler having the ability to speak well might be even more important. Without a wrestler speaking to the fans and making them care, a story is only going to have so much impact. As it turns out, one of the best talkers in wrestling today has not had much to say lately.
KB’s Review: They Did Something
We are living in a brand new reality in wrestling and that is going to take some getting used to over the next….well years probably. Following the retirement (or forcing out, whichever you prefer) of Vince McMahon, WWE is officially in uncharted waters and the boss is not there to steer the ship. That could create a lot of problems, but that certainly wasn’t the case this week.
They’re Done: Top AEW Stable Has Violent Split This Week On Dynamite
That’s going to be a big one. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has built up a rather deep roster in its existence. This involves a group of wrestlers who have been around the world with all kinds of success. That includes wrestlers being paired together in different units, but now one of those groups has fallen apart in a pretty violent way.
