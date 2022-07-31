Alleged Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police Identified As Former Resident

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Scooter (A504269) is a fun and confident little dog with a big personality! Scooter is five years old and has hind leg paralysis, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He loves zooming around the play yard in his wheelchair and being excited about everything. Scooter also loves being scratched all over his body, neck, and ears.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO