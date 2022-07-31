Alleged Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police Identified As Former Resident

www.pasadenanow.com
Hundreds Join Police, Firefighters, City Hall Staff and Electeds to Celebrate First Responders and Safe Neighborhoods
Under warm summer skies in front of Pasadena Police Department headquarters and at block parties across the city, hundreds of local residents joined cities across the nation Tuesday in celebrating “National Night Out,” which not only celebrates safe neighborhoods but offers a chance for locals to meet members of local law enforcement in a casual setting.
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
Altadena Arts Magnet Welcome its New Head Custodian Jamal Jones
Altadena Arts Magnet welcome its new Head Custodian, Mr. Jamal Jones. Mr. Jones says, “My name is Jamal Jones, born and raised here in Pasadena, California. I graduated from Pasadena High School in 1992 and have been employed with PUSD for over 20 years. I have worked at several schools throughout the district and I look forward to becoming a part of the Altadena Cougar family.”
Pasadena Preps for Hot August: ‘We’re in Good Shape, But It’s Going to be Challenging”
Solar energy systems installation in homes and businesses has greatly benefited Pasadena’s electrical grid by reducing system demand and stress, according to the Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger. “It’s overall been helpful,” Kightlinger told Pasadena Now. “What we’ve seen is our peak demands have dropped.”...
National Night Out Events Planned Tuesday In Pasadena, Around Southland
Community gatherings are planned in Pasadena and neighboring communities Tuesday for residents to gather with police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders as part of the annual National Night Out crime-prevention event. The event began nearly four decades ago as a take-back-the-streets campaign led by residents holding...
City Council Approves Use of Grant Funding for Purchase of More License Plate Readers, Other Equipment for Terrorism Mitigation
The City Council unanimously approved on Monday the recommended use of the $716,705 Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant funds awarded to the city as part of a nationwide program to improve and enhance emergency response capability for terrorist-related activity. The Pasadena Police Department will receive $601,705 of the total...
Council Honors Kennedy at Monday’s Meeting
The City Council honored fallen member John Kennedy at Monday’s meeting. Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the meeting by leading the council in the pledge of allegiance at Monday’s City Council meeting. Kennedy’s photo along with flowers were placed at his seat at the...
Valentine Elementary School to Host Popsicle Social 2022-23 School Year Kick Off
Valentine Elementary School will host Popsicle Social 2022-23 School Year kick off on Wednesday, August 10, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Valentine School’s playground. Connect with classmate, friends and families! Enjoy every moment!. TK & Kinder Parents: Please park, then come meet your student a tthe Kinder Circle,...
Pasadena Public Health Department Awarded Grant to Implement Violence Prevention and Intervention Program
The Pasadena Public Health Department has been awarded $2,510,394 in grant funding through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention (CalVIP) program funded by the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC). “The public health department is focused on addressing underlying risk factors for youth in Pasadena,” said Manuel Carmona,...
LA County Supervisors Expected to Set Ballot Measure Allowing Sheriff Removal
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to give final approval Tuesday to plans for a November ballot measure that would give the panel authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. On a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting, the board last week...
PEN: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics this Week
[UPDATED] COVID-19 vaccination clinics (ages 3 and older) this week and next at PUSD’s primary health clinic (located at the School District). Register for an appointment at MyTurn.CA.gov. Clinics for ages 3 and older at the PUSD Primary Clinic (351 S. Hudson Ave., Pasadena) Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 1:00-2:45...
SMUSD Welcomes SMHS ASB and San Marino High School New Staff for the New School Year!
The San Marino High School Associated Student Body (SMHS ASB) showing up early for leadership training and preparations. First day of school is right around the corner! Can’t wait to see all these amazing students on August 10. SMHS welcomes new staff! New professionals training today at SMUSD. Right...
Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane
Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Scooter (A504269) is a fun and confident little dog with a big personality! Scooter is five years old and has hind leg paralysis, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He loves zooming around the play yard in his wheelchair and being excited about everything. Scooter also loves being scratched all over his body, neck, and ears.
Friends, Sun, Sand and Sea at New Horizon School Pasadena’s Summer Camp
Friends, Sun, Sand and Sea… That sounds like a great summer to everyone! New Horizon campers day includes having fun with water games, arts and crafts, music, nature and sports along with other age-appropriate activities. Every day is filled with fun, learning, and friendship through their daily sessions of Motion Commotion, STEMtastic, Inside the Garden & Outside Art, and Arabic Excursions.
City’s New Electrification Ordinance Nears Final Hurdle
The City Council conducted the first reading on an electrification ordinance at its Monday meeting, setting the code up for its final reading and enactment. The ordinance requires the electrification of certain categories of newly constructed buildings in an effort to further advance the City’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Save the Date for Poly’s Welcome Back Weekend!
Save the Date for Poly’s Welcome Back Weekend! Friday, September 9 is Friday Night Lights: All School Parent Party. Saturday, September 10, is Poly Pride Day: All Family Tailgate Event for students and their whole family to cheer on the volleyball, water polo, and football teams. As part of...
San Marino Sunset Summer Concert Series: ‘Hot August Night’ Neil Diamond Tribute
The City of San Marino’s Recreation Department presents Neil Diamond tribute band Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 5, on the Summer Concert Series at Lacy Park. Hot August Night is led by crowd favorite Dean Colley and regularly sells out at concerts, festivals, events, private parties, casinos and nightclubs. They have been wowing and thrilling Neil Diamond fans and audiences for over a decade.
Caltech’s Maunakea Observatories Decommissioning Receives Final Permits and Selects Contractors
Caltech has received the necessary permits from the county and state of Hawai‘i to begin the physical deconstruction of the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) from Maunakea. “Caltech is set to begin the deconstruction phase of the decommissioning later this summer, with removal and restoration completed within a year,” says...
St. Francis Soccer Campers: What A Fun and Educational Week!
The St. Francis soccer camp is always a fun and educational week for our campers. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-18, St. Francis Soccer Camp offers soccer players a chance to improve their skills and understanding of ‘the beautiful game.’ Staffed by the SFHS soccer coaches and neighboring guest coaches, the campers enjoy field sessions, indoor games, and classroom sessions daily.
