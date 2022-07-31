3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after fire at women’s boarding house in Quincy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two MBTA employees were hospitalized after a bus caught fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday. According to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo, employees tried to extinguish the flames after the fire began shortly after 3:00 p.m. but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the Boston Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Two MBTA employees were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation according to Pesaturo.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO