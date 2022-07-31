3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after fire at women’s boarding house in Quincy

whdh.com
Crews respond to large fire at Yarmouth transfer station
YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a large fire at the Yarmouth transfer station early Thursday morning. Yarmouth Fire Department received a report of trailers on fire at the town’s transfer station at 5:04 a.m. on Thursday and dispatched all three stations. Crews found four tractor-trailer-size trailers fully involved in the fire upon arrival. Officials said the trailers were all filled with construction debris and were awaiting transport off the cape.
Firefighters battle heat and flames at large apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled flames and heat at a large apartment building in Chelsea early Thursday morning. Officials received a report of a building fire on John Street just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. There were...
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
WATCH: Motorized glider crash lands in Westminster, pilot hospitalized
WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster. Officials said a local 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.
Utility pole and tree fall on home in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree and utility pole fell onto a house on Beech Glen Street in Roxbury overnight. The street is taped off as police and electric crews deal with debris and downed power lines. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS...
Two MBTA employees hospitalized after bus catches fire in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two MBTA employees were hospitalized after a bus caught fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday. According to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo, employees tried to extinguish the flames after the fire began shortly after 3:00 p.m. but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the Boston Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Two MBTA employees were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation according to Pesaturo.
2 injured in Southborough crash
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two. Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside. (Copyright (c)...
Firefighters battle large fire at Marblehead Transfer Station
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire Department battled a large fire at the town’s transfer station Monday. Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the facility sometime in the afternoon to find a brush pile fully consumed in flames. Crews said nearby buildings were evacuated, and that...
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
Fire Marshall’s Office investigating Medfield house fire
MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a fire in a Medfield home Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen rising from the roof of the charred building. Investigators from the Fire Marshall’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word...
UPDATE: Investigations underway after two, separate deaths at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating what Massachusetts State Police are calling two separate deaths at Carson Beach. MSP said they first responded to reports of a floating body in the Mothers Rest area of the South Boston beach on Wednesday. Boston Fire reportedly retrieved the body in that case, with the Suffolk County DA’s office opening an investigation into the matter.
30 people displaced by fire in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - 30 people are displaced by a fire in Chelsea early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire also began spreading to the building next door but crews were able to get it under control.
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
Pedestrian accident in Roxbury sends one man to the hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Part of the street was shut down for a while as police investigated. There is...
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
GoFundMe started for Lunenburg dog attack victim
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of the victim who suffered a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses as the victim begins his recovery process. The friend, who identifies herself as Mary Murray Letourneau in the GoFundMe post, explained that...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
Boston Police searching for missing girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Roxbury home. Nah-Tayleigh Brown has not been seen since July 29 at around 6 p.m. and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and rainbow Crocs. Officers...
Vehicle crash in Hamilton under investigation after 20-year-old dies
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off the road in Hamilton Sunday night, according to police. The victim was found after police and firefighters were called to Bridge Street, where they found a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed sometime before 9:40 p.m. Officials...
