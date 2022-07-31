(Photo) Julianna Pena left requiring surgery after Amanda Nunes takes a ‘big chunk’ from her forehead

www.yardbarker.com
Related
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony Smith reveals he suffered a broken ankle in UFC 277 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, surgery required
Anthony Smith broke his ankle in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev. In the lead-up to UFC 277, Smith was vocal that he didn’t understand the hype with Ankalaev and was going to prove that. However, in the first round it appeared Smith hurt his ankle, and to begin the second round, he could barely stand and Ankalaev got the second-round TKO.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack
Daniel Cormier claims that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is dealing with some “serious injuries” from his public attack at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Daniel Cormier Claims Covington Suffered “Serious Injuries”. Cormier took to a recent episode of the “DC & RC Show” and praised Covington...
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
UFC President Dana White shares his two biggest fighter pet peeves
Dana White did an exclusive interview with Barstool Sports and Robbie Fox, the site’s main MMA blogger, ahead of UFC 277. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the fights themselves, the retirement of WWE’s Vince McMahon, and White’s biggest pet peeves when it comes to accepting major fights that could influence the rankings and MMA.
Michael Bisping shares how he thinks a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out
Michael Bisping is sharing how he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out. Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC middleweight champion holding the record for the longest title reign in UFC history. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in...
Yardbarker
Bryan Danielson says he and The Miz legitimately don't like each other, he tried to get fired from WWE during Talking Smack segment
Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Renee Paquette this past weekend during Starracast. A lot of subjects were covered including his WWE run, AEW, Total Bellas, his legit issues with The Miz, and more. Danielson talked about the real-life heat he had with The Miz in WWE:. "Miz was very frustrated....
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
UFC on ESPN 40's Brogan Walker using Amanda Nunes' performance vs. Julianna Peña as inspiration
LAS VEGAS – Brogan Walker is looking to make Juliana Miller’s pressure work against her. Walker (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) meets Miller (2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 main card at the UFC Apex, where the Season 30 “Ultimate Fighter” women’s flyweight winner will be crowned.
Comments / 0