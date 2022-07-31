California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

www.wral.com
Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont
PROCTOR, Vt. — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn't find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year, but forecasters warned Thursday that spiking temperatures and plunging humidity levels could create conditions for further growth. After five days of no containment, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County near the...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National...
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
Cooper, advocacy group, corporations file briefs in support of UNC's admissions policies in US Supreme Court case
North Carolina’s top executive office holder, a state advocacy group and dozens of corporations are among the latest to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to support UNC-Chapel Hill’s admission policies in a case over race-conscious admissions. The North Carolina Justice Center said Wednesday that it had filed a...
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
Opendoor disciplined by federal regulators for ‘deceptive tactics’ in advertising iBuying services
RALEIGH – The technology-enabled iBuyer Opendoor, which offers homeowners an “instant” offer for their property and operates in multiple North Carolina housing markets, may be responsible for paying a $62 million fine and stopping “deceptive tactics,” under a new proposed administrative order from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
From Carolinas to Kentucky: UNC doctors-in-training stage impromptu airlift to aid flood victims
In Kentucky, dozens are dead, hundreds are still missing and thousands are in desperate need of help following historic flooding. On Tuesday, two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Neurosurgery medical residents stepped in with some help from above. For Randi Barnett, the first sign something was wrong, was...
Born to run: Florida teen's years-long marathon includes mile for fallen Wayne Co. deputy Matthew Fishman
Winter Springs, Fla. — Most nights, there are police cruisers following young Zechariah Cartledge around his hometown of Winter Springs while he runs as fast as he can. But he's not in trouble. The officers are in full support of the 13-year-old and the broader cause he's running for.
Here's the best sandwich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
