ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7/31/2022: Nice Sunday, then heat and humidity for the workweek

By Matt Mackie
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0gzVg6J400

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy! Sunday looks like a comfortably warm day. The same can’t be said about the work week… High pressure is in control over the Northeast, leading to mostly calm and quiet conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqgVg_0gzVg6J400

With a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will cruise to afternoon highs in the mid 80’s. Humidity stays manageable throughout the course of the day. Headed to Saratoga? We don’t expect any issues at the track on account of the weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2ZxN_0gzVg6J400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfIkP_0gzVg6J400

Things begin to change tonight. We will turn slightly muggy and see a few more clouds. That prevents us from getting quite as cool overnight. Most will stay in the 60’s (we had 50’s and even a few 40’s this morning!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clNci_0gzVg6J400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaW6t_0gzVg6J400

Monday afternoon is only slightly warmer, but the mugginess will make it feel a bit less comfortable out there. Expect highs in the upper 80’s for the Tri Cities, and low to mid 80’s most everywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V18lP_0gzVg6J400

Tuesday looks even more humid, with a chance for thunderstorms. Heat peaks later in the work week, with a high of 95 on Thursday. Behind shower and storm chances, we’ll cool down a bit going into the weekend – highs in the mid 80’s for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Storm Tracker Forecast#The Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain

Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week

A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy