7/31/2022: Nice Sunday, then heat and humidity for the workweek

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy! Sunday looks like a comfortably warm day. The same can’t be said about the work week… High pressure is in control over the Northeast, leading to mostly calm and quiet conditions.

With a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will cruise to afternoon highs in the mid 80’s. Humidity stays manageable throughout the course of the day. Headed to Saratoga? We don’t expect any issues at the track on account of the weather.

Things begin to change tonight. We will turn slightly muggy and see a few more clouds. That prevents us from getting quite as cool overnight. Most will stay in the 60’s (we had 50’s and even a few 40’s this morning!).

Monday afternoon is only slightly warmer, but the mugginess will make it feel a bit less comfortable out there. Expect highs in the upper 80’s for the Tri Cities, and low to mid 80’s most everywhere else.

Tuesday looks even more humid, with a chance for thunderstorms. Heat peaks later in the work week, with a high of 95 on Thursday. Behind shower and storm chances, we’ll cool down a bit going into the weekend – highs in the mid 80’s for Saturday.

