MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Top 10 MLB Prospects Traded at the 2022 Deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and while the major leagues who were dealt stole the headlines, the prospects involved in those swaps will determine who walks away as winners. The San Diego Padres made the summer's biggest splash, acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Cardinals, Cubs to Play 2-Game Series in London During 2023 MLB Season
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will compete in London, England for a two-game series in 2023, MLB announced Thursday:. It’s official. The <a href="https://twitter.com/Cardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cardinals</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs</a> are heading to London for a two-game series June 24-25! 🇬🇧<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonStadium</a> will host this epic rivalry as part of MLB World Tour: London Series 2023<br><br>Who will we see there?👇<br><br>Sign up for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonSeries</a> pre-sale tickets <a href="https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2">https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2</a> <a href="https://t.co/WeiLjWx2XA">pic.twitter.com/WeiLjWx2XA</a>
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Bleacher Report
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Undecided on Retirement: 'I Don't Feel Well Right Now'
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera's career in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down, and the Detroit Tigers veteran is unsure if he'll return for the 2023 season or retire. Cabrera intends to meet with his agent, Tigers general manager Al Avila and others before making a decision about...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Bleacher Report
Red Sox News: Tommy Pham Acquired from Reds Ahead of 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they added a veteran outfielder Monday. Boston acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Decide Not to Trade Former Cy Young Winner at Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly decided against dealing veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals have chosen to keep him. In 17 starts this season, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: World Series Champ Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA'd After Eric Hosmer Trade
The Boston Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Bleacher Report
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Were Finalist for Juan Soto, Made 'Solid Effort'
The Los Angeles Dodgers "made a solid effort" to land star outfielder Juan Soto before the Washington Nationals eventually dealt the two-time All-Star to the San Diego Padres prior to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers were finalists for Juan Soto....
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals Have Improved Offers to Nationals
Teams looking to acquire Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday's deadline have one more day to up the ante, and the three presumed finalists reportedly did just that. According to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres "all improved...
Bleacher Report
Brandon Marsh Traded to Phillies from Angels Ahead of Deadline for Logan O'Hoppe
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news. Marsh should help address the Phillies' need for defensive upgrades in the outfield. The Phillies have...
Bleacher Report
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Brett Phillips Eyed by Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies After Rays OF DFA'd
Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams known to have inquired about or shown interest in Phillips.
Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays Linked as Trade Is 'More Likely'
A trade of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard by the Los Angeles Angels has reportedly become "more likely" ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the 2016 All-Star, who's posted a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts for L.A. this season.
Comments / 0