ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase...
SARASOTA, FL
fox4now.com

LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?

If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Bills#Coral#Fox 4#Alrayes
10NEWS

How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
click orlando

‘Grim reaper’ 1 of 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are three Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida’s attorney general. Daniel Uhlfelder, a criminal defense attorney from Santa Rosa Beach, is facing off against former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala and South Florida attorney Jim Lewis in the Aug. 23 primary election.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy