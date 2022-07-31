ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As rolling blackouts and food shortages continue, Sri Lanka weighs IMF bailout

By Lauren Frayer
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict

Japan's Westernost Island could become a target in a conflict between China and Taiwan. So Yonaguni Island has drawn up plans to evacuate residents, in case of an emergency. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
CHINA
AFP

BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike

Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "Make no mistake, 0.5 percent is a historic interest rate rise, but it is overshadowed by the abysmal economic forecasts produced by the Bank of England," Khalaf said.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Connecticut Public

Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?

This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Food Shortages#Rolling Blackouts#Food Prices#Npr
Connecticut Public

Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson

Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Why jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is called the Merchant of Death

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in Illinois, could be key to securing the freedom of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans who are being held in Russia. Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Connecticut Public

Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. House Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite a warning from China. In Arizona's primary, voters will cast ballots in several key races.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

How the U.S. took out an al-Qaida mastermind despite having no boots on the ground

President Biden says the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri brought justice to a mastermind of decades of attacks on Americans, including 9/11 and the bombing of the USS Cole. The U.S. hadn't carried out such a high-profile operation in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. forces a year ago. And the strike came at a time when U.S. national security interests seemed to be focused elsewhere. Joining us now is NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Greg, with the U.S. military gone from Afghanistan, how was the U.S. able to develop such precise intelligence on where the al-Qaida leader was?
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy