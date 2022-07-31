As rolling blackouts and food shortages continue, Sri Lanka weighs IMF bailout

www.ctpublic.org
Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict
Japan's Westernost Island could become a target in a conflict between China and Taiwan. So Yonaguni Island has drawn up plans to evacuate residents, in case of an emergency. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike
Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "Make no mistake, 0.5 percent is a historic interest rate rise, but it is overshadowed by the abysmal economic forecasts produced by the Bank of England," Khalaf said.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip leaves Asian countries nervously awaiting China's response
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived late Tuesday night in Taiwan, its tallest building — iconic landmark Taipei 101 — lit up with words of welcome, blinking "Thank you" and "TW ♥ U.S." While Pelosi's visit delighted people in Taiwan, it enraged Beijing and set the region...
Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?
This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Gasoline prices have fallen recently, but experts warn that prices could rise again
We've got some promising news to report from the gas pump of all places. Gasoline prices took a steep drop in recent weeks after hitting a record high earlier this summer. Gas still costs more now than it did this time last year, but the drop should take some pressure off inflation.
Ukraine's army faces a big test in the war: trying to retake the city of Kherson
Ukraine's army is facing one of the biggest tests of the war. Can it retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia occupied in the early days of the invasion? NPR's Brian Mann traveled to a command post near the front line, north of Kherson, where he met one of the battalion commanders leading the counteroffensive.
Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson
Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
Why jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is called the Merchant of Death
Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in Illinois, could be key to securing the freedom of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans who are being held in Russia. Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Morning news brief
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. House Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite a warning from China. In Arizona's primary, voters will cast ballots in several key races.
What it was like in Kabul during the U.S. strike on al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of 9/11 and numerous other attacks. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden, whom the U.S. killed in 2011. President Biden told the nation this evening that the U.S. operation unfolded over some months.
Ayman al-Zawahiri's death is a significant blow to al-Qaida, Kirby says
We turn now to the Biden administration and the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby. Admiral Kirby, Ayman al-Zawahiri became one of America's top targets after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. What difference will this death make for counterterrorism efforts in the region?. JOHN KIRBY:...
Biden says the U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader and key Sept. 11 plotter
Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the United States says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of that attack and others. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden. He ascended to al-Qaida's top position when the U.S. killed bin Laden in 2011. Now President Biden says the U.S. found him in Kabul, Afghanistan.
House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing. Tensions have escalated, with China's military drills around Taiwan, which Taipei claims could amount to an air and sea blockade. MARTINEZ: To bring us up to speed, we're joined now by NPR's...
How the U.S. took out an al-Qaida mastermind despite having no boots on the ground
President Biden says the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri brought justice to a mastermind of decades of attacks on Americans, including 9/11 and the bombing of the USS Cole. The U.S. hadn't carried out such a high-profile operation in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. forces a year ago. And the strike came at a time when U.S. national security interests seemed to be focused elsewhere. Joining us now is NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Greg, with the U.S. military gone from Afghanistan, how was the U.S. able to develop such precise intelligence on where the al-Qaida leader was?
Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians
Amnesty International has criticized Ukraine for setting up military bases in residential areas. Ukrainian officials say It's Russian forces that are putting Ukrainian civilians lives in jeopardy.
