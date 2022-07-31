ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

By Steve Vockrodt
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Connecticut Public

Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Abortion Rights#The Midwest Newsroom#Republican
KWCH.com

Kansas Republicans pick Kobach in hotly-contested AG race

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - Beyond the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights in the state, likely the biggest issue on ballots was determining who will represent the GOP in the run to replace Derek Schmidt as Kansas Attorney General. Schmidt is stepping down form the post in his run for governor. Kris Kobach emerged as his party’s pick to move on to November’s general election. Kobach ran his campaign on a commitment to hold the federal government in check.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy