Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off. White released a report of his findings Wednesday. A news release from White stated that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I’ve loved being a physician in Mississippi.”. His first week on the job as the state’s new health officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially introduced Dr. Dan Edney to the public in a virtual press conference. A humbled, grateful Edney was...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is over for a Michigan man believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Green Bay. Police were searching for Caleb Anderson in connection with the death of a person at an apartment complex on Packerland Dr. and was believed to be driving the victim’s car.
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
Thousands of Mississippi students return to school
(WLBT) - Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week. The Mississippi State Board of Education set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies. The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy...
