Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
BIZNOTE: South West Plumbing moves headquarters out of West Seattle
Thanks to the reader who sent a tip that South West Plumbing‘s North Delridge headquarters appeared to have suddenly cleared out. We went over to look and indeed – dark, closed, no one there, trucks gone, So we called today, and here’s what we learned: They’ve moved to Renton, to a site near IKEA. The move happened this past weekend, They stress they’re still serving this area (and the rest of the region), but they’d outgrown the site at 2401 SW Alaska. As for what happens next with that North Delridge site, we’re still looking into that; it’s 20,000 square feet, zoned C1-55, which means commercial/residential development up to five stories.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Could concrete dispute push the schedule back again?
(July photo sent by John Bennett) You might have forgotten, but the concrete drivers’ strike never really ended – drivers just decided to go back to work in April while continuing to negotiate, and that enabled a restart of stalled aspects of the West Seattle Bridge repairs. Then this week, a reminder that the drivers are still working without a contract – the drivers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, voted down the newest contract proposal this week. The union called it “subpar” but so far has not announced another work stoppage, Still, the prospect is certainly a source of concern. With less than six weeks to go until the week that SDOT is hoping to reopen the bridge – the week of September 12th – how much concrete is still needed, and for what? we asked SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. Reply: “The remaining concrete work to pave the bridge deck and parts of the Spokane St Viaduct and Fauntleroy Expressway leading to the bridge requires about 450 cubic yards of concrete over the coming weeks.” We asked what’s being done to try to avoid having that interrupted. Bergerson said, “Anticipating potential risks and making contingency plans for unexpected factors beyond our control has always been critical to the West Seattle Bridge project. Our construction contractor is currently working with concrete suppliers to attempt to speed up the concrete delivery timeline. We are trying to order as much concrete as we can, as soon as possible.” For now, though, as reported here last week, “the week of September 12th” remains the estimate, with a promise that we’ll get a more specific date when they’re 30 days out.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
10:35 AM: The low bridge seems to be having trouble – it’s been closed to surface traffic for more than half an hour and the webcamera suggests repeated tries at closing it. We’re checking with SDOT. 10:50 AM: Confirmed – the low bridge is out of service...
FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Place encampment swept
For a second consecutive day, the city has swept a longrunning West Seattle encampment. As mentioned here last night, the city said a sweep was planned for the West Marginal Place cul-de-sac encampment, adjacent to industrial businesses and the bike/foot path west of the low bridge. “No parking” signs were in place, effective today. And this morning, the sweep happened. We took the photo above a short time ago, after a neighbor’s tip. A city crew that was packing up when we arrived said they’d been there since 8 this morning and would be back at a future date for additional cleanup such as vegetation work. While this encampment wasn’t one of the biggest in the area, it had grown in recent weeks, and been the scene of multiple fires (we covered one in November). A fluctuating number of RVs have been parking there for at least six years.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot
10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.
SURVEY: Questions for you as planning continues for West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility million-gallon overflow tank
The return of rain today is a reminder that summer won’t last forever. Heavy rains in other seasons sometimes bring sewer overflows into local waterways. As we’ve been reporting, another big storage tank is planned for West Seattle to reduce overflows into the Duwamish River. A 1,250,000-gallon underground storage tank is at the heart of what’s now being called the West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility. As shown on the map above, it will be west of the 1st Avenue South Bridge (on land currently owned by the port), with other components of the project nearby. The planning process has now arrived at the next phase of public comments, with an online open house and survey now available. The King County Wastewater Treatment District‘s announcement explains, “This project will not only protect the future health of the Duwamish River, but can also benefit the neighborhood through creative design elements – and you can help us decide what elements to include on site. Additionally, our team will seek opportunities to support community-driven initiatives in the nearby neighborhoods. Help us design a facility and support local projects that are true to your values.” Info about the project is in the online open house; the survey is here. If the planning process proceeds as currently scheduled, construction would start in 2025.
SINGERS WANTED: Choir that rehearses in West Seattle is recruiting
If you’re looking for somebody to sing with – the Boeing Employees Choir might be the group you’re looking for, even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Here’s the announcement:. After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Boeing Employees Choir is singing again and planning a...
UPDATE: Seattle Fire rescue response for car in ravine
Jay freeborne August 3, 2022 (11:34 am) I can hear the helicopters up here on the hill above Ravine. WSB August 3, 2022 (11:45 am) If there was a helicopter, may have been TV – none involved in the response. Aerial would have been the only way to get pics of this due to the inaccessibility of the scene.
UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after ‘mechanical issues’; here’s what caused today’s trouble
10:42 AM: SDOT has just acknowledged the “mechanical issues” that have kept the West Seattle low bridge closed to surface traffic for more than half an hour. Above is the latest webcam image. Updates to come. 10:56 AM: Metro has officially rerouted buses, according to alerts just sent....
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday
Today’s forecast says we’ll have sun by afternoon again, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates – always subject to change. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The...
ENCAMPMENTS: City crews at 26th/Juneau; gunfire at 26th/28th/Brandon; West Marginal Place plan
Updates on three encampments in eastern West Seattle:. 26TH/JUNEAU: As reported here, the 26th/Juneau encampment – site of a deadly shooting in June – was posted Friday with notices it would be swept as soon as today. The photo shows various city vehicles we saw there around midmorning;...
NEW MAPS: See proposed boundary changes for City Council districts, including ours, and how you can comment
Before the elections next year for Seattle’s seven by-district City Council seats, the boundaries for those seven districts will be redrawn, to reflect population changes. For months, a volunteer commission has been working on drafting new boundaries – we reported on their initial four draft maps in February. Now the commission, chaired by Admiral resident and former mayor Greg Nickels, has come up with one final draft, and is seeking opinions. Above is the section including the proposed new boundaries for District 1, which currently spans West Seattle and South Park, but would expand to add SODO, Georgetown, and part of downtown. See the full citywide draft map here in PDF, or here in an interactive format. From the city’s announcement:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: August’s first Tuesday
Today’s forecast says clouds will make way for sun, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (6:55 AM NOTE: WSF says both boats are running behind because one needed “unscheduled maintenance.” … 7:08 AM: WSF says one boat is still out with ‘technical difficulties’…
Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again
Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
CRIME WATCH UPDATE: Man charged with felony hate crime after shoplift-turned-assaults in Westwood Target
ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY REPORT: A man is in jail for investigation of hate crimes and assault after an incident at Westwood Target on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they got first word around 1:12 pm when a store manager called 911 to ask for help with a “previous shoplifter who had returned and was causing a disturbance.” Target security asked him to leave; the police summary says the man then “made racially biased comments and indicated he intended to fight with someone.” Target security offered him food to try to “de-escalate” while escorting him out, but the man, police say, “began randomly assaulting people, apparently based on their race, resulting in one person being (choked) and four being assaulted by various means.” That’s when police arrived and took him into custody. Seattle Fire says no one suffered major injuries; SFD treated one person, a 36-year-old man, for what they called “minor injuries.” The photo is from a person who texted us about this yesterday; we didn’t get details until today. The texter says they and others inside the store at the time intervened to keep things from getting worse before police arrived. We don’t yet know the suspect’s name so we don’t know whether he’s still in jail.
