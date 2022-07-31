ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll asks how Utahns want to respond to drought, record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake

Weekly Utah COVID report shows decrease in new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 5,150 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths over the past week. The number of new cases has continued a decrease over the last few weeks, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Service's weekly report. Last week, on July 28, Utah confirmed 5,866 cases; in the week prior, ending July 21, 6,870 new cases were reported. The numbers do not include home tests.
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare

One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.
'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

