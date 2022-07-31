Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin

dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Little-Known Altcoins Built on Ethereum As Markets Dip
The largest crypto exchange platform in the US has just rolled out support for two under-the-radar altcoins built on top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new announcement, Coinbase says it’ll launch trading for NFT-focused SuperRare (RARE) and food supply-chain platform TE-FOOD (TONE) on Tuesday once liquidity conditions are met.
‘Max Pain’ Rallies Most Likely Scenario for Ethereum, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s What It Means
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal thinks Ethereum (ETH) could be in for a price rally before another correction to align it back with macro conditions. The former Goldman Sachs executive says the “general feeling” is that the macro conditions are so poor ETH will drop back down to a new low or retest its recent low.
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says Michael Saylor’s View on Altcoins Is ‘Deeply Flawed’ – Here’s Why
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Michael Saylor’s recent comments about altcoins are “absurd.”. Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, recently said in an interview with Not Investment Advice that “all of the legitimate talent is working on top of the Bitcoin ecosystem.”. “If you’re honest, ethical...
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Three Under-the-Radar Altcoins: Top Crypto Trader
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa remains largely bearish about the market despite the general price uptick last week. The trader tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that $22,000 is a “must hold” level for Bitcoin (BTC). “The last high, although technically higher, is not convincing, and I think...
Majority of US Adults With Income of $50,000 or Less Sold Crypto Holdings During Market Collapse: New Study
A new study shows that US crypto investors falling in the lowest income bracket were the primary group of sellers during the market rout witnessed in recent weeks. The study conducted by consumer insights platform Civic Science reveals that 65% of US digital asset investors earning $50,000 or less sold all or some of their crypto holdings over the last few weeks.
Why the Inevitable Crypto Winter May Not Be As Bad as It Sounds
The crypto bear market is finally here, and all-time highs look ever more like distant sweet dreams. Bitcoin (BTC) is down over 70% from its highs, Ethereum (ETH) by almost 80% and so is virtually every other coin. The DeFi (decentralized finance) space has also taken a hard hit with...
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Recent Crypto Rally Not Convincing Enough To Call for New Bull Run Yet, Says Analytics Firm Glassnode
The crypto analytics firm Glassnode is not yet convinced crypto is on the road to recovery after the recent market rally. In a new analysis, Glassnode notes that on-chain transaction demand for Bitcoin (BTC) remains “lackluster at best.”. “The net result is that Bitcoin blocks are partially empty, Ethereum...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for Ethereum Competitor As ETH Showing ‘Nothing but Strength’
A popular crypto analyst is predicting that one big Ethereum rival will rally and says ETH itself is showing significant strength. In a new strategy session, the host of YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Ethereum’s recent rally still has gas in the tank. “ETH has been...
Impel Adds Bitcoin to ISO 20022 Financial Messaging on XDC Network
New cross-chain interoperability via WanBridge provides more robust options for instant settlement. Impel is pleased to announce today that Bitcoin (BTC) has been added to its ISO 20022 financial messaging API as optional collateral for making payments. This addition enables BTC to be used in the instant settlement process for...
Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch
A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
Analyst Details Path Ahead for Chainlink, Ethereum and Cardano, Says Bitcoin in ‘Bargain’ Territory
A popular crypto analyst says that Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) could soon mimic the significant rallies Ethereum (ETH) had last month. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 325,100 Twitter followers that both ADA and LINK are in the middle of breakouts triggered by a bullish falling wedge pattern and they continue to climb if critical resistances are breached.
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Details Multiple Signals of Strength for Bitcoin, Says Environment for BTC Turning Bullish
Veteran trader Tone Vays says a number of key technical metrics are flipping bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) after enduring a bearish backdrop for most of the year. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 122,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is holding strong as the weekly chart flash multiple bullish signals.
Trading Giant Robinhood Laying Off Nearly a Quarter of Staff, Says Crypto Crash Partly to Blame
Retail trading giant Robinhood is laying off about 23% of its employees as trading activity on the platform declines. In a new statement, the firm’s CEO Vlad Tenev says that the company is slashing the size of its workforce partly because of the crypto crash. The layoffs come after...
Institutions Turned Bullish on Crypto in July with 2022’s Strongest Inflows of $474,000,000: CoinShares
Institutions opted to buy back into crypto throughout July, according to leading digital assets manager CoinShares. Digital asset investment products witnessed a total of $474 million worth of inflows throughout July, the highest total of any month in 2022, per CoinShare’s latest Fund Flows Weekly report. The monthly total...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Dividing Crypto Markets Up by Country Is a Bad Idea
Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of top crypto exchange Binance, says dividing up crypto markets by country will likely spell volatility for digital assets. Zhao suggests countries asking for “segregated order books,” meaning separate liquidity within their borders, risk boosting the volatility of crypto markets. “Large liquidity is...
ApeCoin Deal With Fashion Giant Gucci Boosts Bored Ape Yacht Club Token APE
The price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)-affiliated crypto asset ApeCoin (APE) is going bananas as Gucci announces that it now accepts APE as payment for in-store purchases. Gucci is adding APE to its roster of supported digital coins following its decision in May to accept crypto payments as...
