ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Axs#Btc
dailyhodl.com

Majority of US Adults With Income of $50,000 or Less Sold Crypto Holdings During Market Collapse: New Study

A new study shows that US crypto investors falling in the lowest income bracket were the primary group of sellers during the market rout witnessed in recent weeks. The study conducted by consumer insights platform Civic Science reveals that 65% of US digital asset investors earning $50,000 or less sold all or some of their crypto holdings over the last few weeks.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Why the Inevitable Crypto Winter May Not Be As Bad as It Sounds

The crypto bear market is finally here, and all-time highs look ever more like distant sweet dreams. Bitcoin (BTC) is down over 70% from its highs, Ethereum (ETH) by almost 80% and so is virtually every other coin. The DeFi (decentralized finance) space has also taken a hard hit with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

Impel Adds Bitcoin to ISO 20022 Financial Messaging on XDC Network

New cross-chain interoperability via WanBridge provides more robust options for instant settlement. Impel is pleased to announce today that Bitcoin (BTC) has been added to its ISO 20022 financial messaging API as optional collateral for making payments. This addition enables BTC to be used in the instant settlement process for...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin

A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch

A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Details Path Ahead for Chainlink, Ethereum and Cardano, Says Bitcoin in ‘Bargain’ Territory

A popular crypto analyst says that Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) could soon mimic the significant rallies Ethereum (ETH) had last month. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 325,100 Twitter followers that both ADA and LINK are in the middle of breakouts triggered by a bullish falling wedge pattern and they continue to climb if critical resistances are breached.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Dividing Crypto Markets Up by Country Is a Bad Idea

Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of top crypto exchange Binance, says dividing up crypto markets by country will likely spell volatility for digital assets. Zhao suggests countries asking for “segregated order books,” meaning separate liquidity within their borders, risk boosting the volatility of crypto markets. “Large liquidity is...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

ApeCoin Deal With Fashion Giant Gucci Boosts Bored Ape Yacht Club Token APE

The price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)-affiliated crypto asset ApeCoin (APE) is going bananas as Gucci announces that it now accepts APE as payment for in-store purchases. Gucci is adding APE to its roster of supported digital coins following its decision in May to accept crypto payments as...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy