ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuated

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWJ6P_0gzVPO4Q00

A wildfire in California has burned down 30,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest as a nearby town was evacuated.

The rapid spread of the fire prompted evacuations in the town of Yreka as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.

After the McKinney Fire intensified on Saturday 30 July, fire officials explained that efforts to contain and extinguish the fire were complicated by thunderstorms that were delivering erratic winds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 73

Kacey’s Tanks
3d ago

I pray for the evacuees. I hope you are safe and that you can recover quickly. Anyone that can help, Please donate to local charities.

Reply
11
Saywhat
2d ago

Say, Thanks to Newsome everyone. No Forest Management in California. We' ll just let it burn. 🔥 🔥 🔥. Meanwhile people are left Homeless and Broke.

Reply(5)
13
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Prayers for the firefighters who are risking their lives to protect others.

Reply(3)
35
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California’s Largest Wildfire Captured From Space Satellite: See the Images

California has always seen some of the nation’s worst wildfires, however, in recent years, they’ve grown drastically in intensity. Now, the coastal state is experiencing its largest wildfire this year. Already, the wildfire, named the McKinney Fire, has grown so big that the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration’s satellites can clearly see the blaze from space.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Governor Gavin Newsom#Thunderstorms
TheDailyBeast

California Battles Its Worst Wildfire of 2022 Across 51K Acres

A wildfire in California grew to the largest the state has seen all year, raging across more than 50,000 acres on Sunday and setting the new record just a week after another fire claimed the title. The McKinney Fire began on Friday in Klamath National Forest, a state park in Northern California, less than 15 miles from Oregon’s southern border. Its cause was not immediately apparent, with an investigation ongoing. But in less than 48 hours, nearly 2,000 people have been placed under immediate evacuation orders. Goosed by dry timber and blustery thunderstorms, the fire was zero percent contained on Sunday morning, with officials worried about further thunderstorms forecast in the week ahead. On Saturday, first responders raced to scoop 63 hikers off a threatened area of the Pacific Coast Trail that cuts through Klamath. A second, smaller blaze nearby was set off by dry lightning on Saturday, threatening the small town of Seiad, according to a forest service spokesperson. The two fires jeopardize a combined 400 structures, the spokesperson added.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California

YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy