California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuated

A wildfire in California has burned down 30,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest as a nearby town was evacuated.

The rapid spread of the fire prompted evacuations in the town of Yreka as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.

After the McKinney Fire intensified on Saturday 30 July, fire officials explained that efforts to contain and extinguish the fire were complicated by thunderstorms that were delivering erratic winds.

