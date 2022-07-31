T&N: Radio Brewing Company: The first Kellogg brewery

shoshonenewspress.com
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Art on the Green, Street Fair, Taste of Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR d'ALENE — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and into the low 90s Sunday are expected. A free shuttle will...
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize
PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
Shoshone News Press
Something for everyone at Pinehurst Days
PINEHURST — The three-day Pinehurst Days festival, full of exciting activities for any age to enjoy, will kick off this weekend. The Pinehurst/Kingston Lions primarily organize the family-friendly event, which has been celebrated for 52 years. The festivities will take place this weekend (Aug. 5-7) with unique vendors setting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn’t hers to begin with. Now, two families say they’ve been scammed out of thousands. “She has our driver’s license; she has our social security number. She got everything...
idaho.gov
Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2022
Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 86,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this August. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shoshone News Press
Pinehurst Library promotes creativity
PINEHURST — If you are looking for ways to stay out of the heat, the Pinehurst Library has free events geared toward adults and teens throughout the summer and fall. The library recently held a recycled papermaking class, incorporating pressed flowers into the paper for some beautifully added decor.
KXLY
Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris
You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in value...
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Excessive speed, intoxication caused deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash
THAMA, ID. — Excessive speed and intoxication caused a boat crash that killed four people on the Pend Oreille River, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation found that the person manning the boat, Gregory Daiker, was driving around 100 miles per hour and had a BAC of 0.228, well over the 0.08 limit at the time of...
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive North Of Harvard
MOSCOW - Authorities are searching Jerome Creek, north of Harvard, for a fugitive out of Benewah County. Archie Hicks is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for violating the terms of his release from a witness intimidation case. He was last seen by authorities fleeing the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries in mid-July.
Comments / 0