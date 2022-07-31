Dana White doubts Jake Paul’s cancellation story, rips Paul’s ‘accountant’ rep

www.mmafighting.com
Jordan
3d ago
It is unrealistic to expect a man to lose 60lbs in 3 weeks. Just as unrealistic for Jake Paul to gain 60lbs in 3 weeks. Jake Paul never wanted this fight to happen.
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Anthony Smith headed for surgery after suffering broken ankle in UFC 277 fight, Dana White admits error
Story updated at 10:35 p.m. ET to reflect UFC President Dana White’s new comments about Smith’s injury. Anthony Smith is headed for surgery after suffering a broken ankle in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 this past Saturday night. Smith confirmed the news in a text...
“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight
Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Gilbert Burns says Conor McGregor has no business at welterweight: ‘We’d just destroy Conor’
Conor McGregor has been teasing his return to the UFC as a welterweight but at least one top ranked fighter at 170 pounds cautions him against that move. One-time title challenger Gilbert Burns believes McGregor would be completely outgunned, outmatched and overpowered when going against the best fighters in the world at welterweight.
Dana White: Amanda Nunes ‘still looked a little gun-shy’ in dominant UFC 277 win, ‘never really went in for the kill’
Amanda Nunes was at her championship best on Saturday night. But Dana White thinks she could have been even better. The UFC president spoke to the media following Saturday’s UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and while he showered Nunes with praise for an impressive unanimous decision win over rival Julianna Peña, he also pointed out that he felt Nunes may have held back just a little with a December 2021 loss to Peña possibly still on her mind.
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack
Daniel Cormier claims that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is dealing with some “serious injuries” from his public attack at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Daniel Cormier Claims Covington Suffered “Serious Injuries”. Cormier took to a recent episode of the “DC & RC Show” and praised Covington...
Anthony Pettis: Fighters ‘addicted’ to fame UFC brings, need to test open market
Anthony Pettis didn’t need much help becoming a star. The “Showtime” kick and other highlight-reel performances did a lot of the heavy lifting. A Wheaties box made an assist. At 35, Pettis is a known MMA commodity, getting headlining opportunities out of the gate in his third...
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
Ketlen Vieira wants to become ‘female version of Jose Aldo’ with UFC title win over Amanda Nunes
Days before her second UFC fight in 2017, Ketlen Vieira told MMA Fighting she dreamed of becoming the “female version of Jose Aldo”. Five years later, Vieira is close to securing a shot at UFC gold and feels she’s about to turn that dream into reality. With...
Michael Bisping shares how he thinks a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out
Michael Bisping is sharing how he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out. Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC middleweight champion holding the record for the longest title reign in UFC history. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in...
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy
Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
Patricio Pitbull defends featherweight title against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, A.J. McKee to make lightweight debut
Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee are back for Bellator, but this time they won’t be fighting each other. On Wednesday, Bellator confirmed that Pitbull will face Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif., while McKee will make his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle. CBS Sports HQ was the first to announce the matchup.
