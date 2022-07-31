ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White doubts Jake Paul’s cancellation story, rips Paul’s ‘accountant’ rep

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 6

Jordan
3d ago

It is unrealistic to expect a man to lose 60lbs in 3 weeks. Just as unrealistic for Jake Paul to gain 60lbs in 3 weeks. Jake Paul never wanted this fight to happen.

Reply(1)
5
Related
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
worldboxingnews.net

“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
MMA Fighting

Dana White: Amanda Nunes ‘still looked a little gun-shy’ in dominant UFC 277 win, ‘never really went in for the kill’

Amanda Nunes was at her championship best on Saturday night. But Dana White thinks she could have been even better. The UFC president spoke to the media following Saturday’s UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and while he showered Nunes with praise for an impressive unanimous decision win over rival Julianna Peña, he also pointed out that he felt Nunes may have held back just a little with a December 2021 loss to Peña possibly still on her mind.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Rips#Msg#Combat
MMA Fighting

Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card

Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
UFC
MMA Fighting

PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well

Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’

Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
UFC
MMA Fighting

MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy

Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Patricio Pitbull defends featherweight title against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, A.J. McKee to make lightweight debut

Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee are back for Bellator, but this time they won’t be fighting each other. On Wednesday, Bellator confirmed that Pitbull will face Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif., while McKee will make his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle. CBS Sports HQ was the first to announce the matchup.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy