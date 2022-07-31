ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Carlos Carrasco lasts 7 2/3 innings on mound Saturday

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fantasypros.com

#Mets
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review

The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
fantasypros.com

Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night

Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
fantasypros.com

Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday

Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves

Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday

Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline

Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Matthew Boyd expected to return to the majors as a reliever

Matthew Boyd is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever after a rehab assignment in the minors. GM Henry Dipoto is looking for Boyd to get built-up to 60-70 pitches before returning. (Corey Brock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Boyd was traded to the Mariners from the Giants...
fantasypros.com

Miguel Vargas called up to big-league club Tuesday

Vargas will be active for Tuesday night's game against the Giants, but he is not in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old is slashing .291/.382/.497 with 15 homers and 72 RBIs in 94 games in Triple-A this season. He had been a part of trade rumors leading up to the deadline, but now that he wasn't traded, it looks like he will finally get his shot at a starting spot with the Dodgers. He could take some playing time away from the struggling Max Muncy in the next few weeks.
