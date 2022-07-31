Carlos Carrasco lasts 7 2/3 innings on mound Saturday

www.fantasypros.com
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Yankees could finish perfect MLB trade deadline with surprise Matt Blake reunion
Odds are, the New York Yankees are setting out on their 2022 MLB trade deadline journey to pick up one player from three separate buckets: outfielder, reliever, starting pitcher. So far, Brian Cashman has gone all chalk in his quest to fulfill this prophecy. That seems a little odd, doesn’t it?
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Luke Voit’s post-Yankees career took brutal turn thanks to Eric Hosmer
The 2022 New York Yankees entered spring training needing to trade first baseman Luke Voit to resolve the logjam they’d created a few days prior. Voit’s fate had been all but officially sealed in 2021 when the Yankees imported Anthony Rizzo, then awkwardly juggled their incumbent first baseman between the DH slot and the bench for the remainder of the season.
Matthew Boyd expected to return to the majors as a reliever
Matthew Boyd is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever after a rehab assignment in the minors. GM Henry Dipoto is looking for Boyd to get built-up to 60-70 pitches before returning. (Corey Brock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Boyd was traded to the Mariners from the Giants...
New York Mets rumors: Focus now on Detroit Tigers relievers, no traction in Willson Contreras trade
As fellow World Series contenders have made some notable moves in the last 24 hours, the New York Mets have
Miguel Vargas called up to big-league club Tuesday
Vargas will be active for Tuesday night's game against the Giants, but he is not in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old is slashing .291/.382/.497 with 15 homers and 72 RBIs in 94 games in Triple-A this season. He had been a part of trade rumors leading up to the deadline, but now that he wasn't traded, it looks like he will finally get his shot at a starting spot with the Dodgers. He could take some playing time away from the struggling Max Muncy in the next few weeks.
Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch
Franmil Reyes' 2022 season hasn't followed the expected path of a hitter who seemed to be on the upswing. That path's next step could involve a journey to Columbus. Following the Guardians' 6-5, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker and hugging teammates. It is...
