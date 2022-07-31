The 5-hour rule: How to turn a wasted day into a successful one

www.freethink.com
Related
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Freethink
"I believe consciousness can influence reality"
The world of science is starting to understand that consciousness directly impacts processes in physics. If their findings are true, there’s an entire realm in biology in which people’s thoughts, intentions, and feelings could have a very direct impact on their physical life. But what people don’t realize...
I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.
A great mattress topper can make even a bad mattress feel better. These are the best mattress toppers we tested, including cooling and down options.
Comments / 0