New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
20 Things To Do In Rochester MN
Rochester, Minnesota, is world famous for its renowned Mayo Clinic. Celebrities from near and far, including President George W. Bush, Muhammad Ali, and Ernest Hemingway, along with everyday Americans, come here to see the best doctors and caregivers in the world. But did you know Rochester is so much more than the Mayo Clinic?
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
KAAL-TV
Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert
(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
Neighbors Will Gather in Rochester Tonight For ‘Night to Unite’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
Michael York: On 'Austin Powers,' amyloidosis & adjusting to life in Rochester
Michael York, the enduring actor whose film credits include Cabaret, The Three Musketeers, and Logan’s Run, is settling into his next act two-thousand miles away from Hollywood. Earlier this year, York and his wife of 54 years, Pat, listed their longtime home in Los Angeles and set their sights...
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
