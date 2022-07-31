St. Ann’s Warehouse Continues Get Back! Summer Concerts 2022

nysmusic.com
NYS Music
Dead Meat To Wrap Up Garcia Tribute Tour
Dead Meat, a Nyack-based Grateful Dead tribute act, is currently in the middle of its own “Days Between” celebration. The band is on a four-show tour throughout New York, with a promise to play 80 songs between them in honor of Dead guitarist’s Jerry Garcia’s upcoming 80th birthday. The tour is set to conclude at Garcia’s in Port Chester this Friday, August 5.
NYS Music
National Sawdust Announces Fall 2022 Season Of Music And Performance
National Sawdust announced its Fall 2022 season, bringing worldwide artists to Williamsburg, Brooklyn to share ambitious new explorations in music and performances. The works comprising the season emerge from an America and a world experiencing intersecting crises and urgent calls for change—and respond with themes of healing, metamorphosis, activism, and hope.
NYS Music
Irish Arts Center Announces Fall Programming
On July 28, tickets for the upcoming fall programs at the renowned Irish Arts Center in NYC went on sale to the general public. The Irish Arts Center will offer multiple entertainment opportunities, including theater, dance, live music, and more. Irish band PIllow Queens will stay in residence at the...
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
An Epic Asian Street Food Fest Is Coming To NYC This Month
On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
Thrillist
Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs
For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
norwoodnews.org
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
bkreader.com
A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners
Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
