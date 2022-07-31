Chagall for Children at Maltz Museum runs through Aug. 28

www.akronjewishnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
coolcleveland.com
Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
geauganews.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement
The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!
Cleveland Scene
Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa
Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Diana Ross to perform at MGM Northfield Park in September
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Where do we go during the ‘Dark Night of the Soul?’ – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My father died in 1998, his 78th birthday. His long, often painful and frustrating journey to death started with a major stroke and ended with congestive heart failure. Couldn’t walk. Couldn’t read. Couldn’t dress himself. His speech was limited to a few words. Right-handed all his life, that arm hung lifelessly thanks to the stroke.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
