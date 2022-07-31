Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

hayspost.com
Related
Kansas landslide fuels abortion rights movement’s next fights
The people of Kansas spoke and now the rest of the country has to listen.
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
Kansas 2022 primary: Here are the statewide primary results.
Voters statewide turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have stripped the state’s constitution of abortion rights. Further up the ballot, voters chose winners for statewide primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in November. Kris...
Hopkins issues statement on winning Republican primary for Kansas Board of Ed
Cathy Hopkins issued the following statement after defeating incumbent Jean Clifford of Garden City in the District 5 Republican primary for the Kansas Board of Education on Tuesday. Hopkins does not face a challenger in the general election. As the books close on the 2022 Kansas Primary for the State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
Liberal First
Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement
Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
RELATED PEOPLE
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsCow
Election: Winfield’s Roth Beats Incumbent In 79th; Trimmer Wins; Cowley Votes No
The next representative of the Kansas 79th Dist. in the state House of Representatives will be from Winfield. Preliminary results show that challenger Webster Roth defeated incumbent Cheryl Helmer, Mulvane, in the Republican primary Tuesday night. Unofficial final totals from Cowley and Sumner Counties show Roth with 2,210 votes to 1,875 for Helmer.
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state...
Kansas 2022 Primary results begin to come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of the Kansas Primary have begun to come in on Tuesday night. To check out the latest voting numbers, go to our Election Results page by clicking here.
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0