ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas Governors race garners national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
City
Plains, KS
City
Elwood, KS
KSN News

Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
KANSAS STATE
Liberal First

Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement

Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Sw Kansas#National Beef
NewsCow

Election: Winfield’s Roth Beats Incumbent In 79th; Trimmer Wins; Cowley Votes No

The next representative of the Kansas 79th Dist. in the state House of Representatives will be from Winfield. Preliminary results show that challenger Webster Roth defeated incumbent Cheryl Helmer, Mulvane, in the Republican primary Tuesday night. Unofficial final totals from Cowley and Sumner Counties show Roth with 2,210 votes to 1,875 for Helmer.
WINFIELD, KS
Hays Post

Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hays Post

🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"

WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy