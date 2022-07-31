California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

www.wcn247.com
Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites led to some voters leaving before being able to cast their primary ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McClure both blamed Tuesday's problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” McClure says he has seen no evidence of a “nefarious act” but said mistakes were made “on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.
Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has been arrested in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, an official tells The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her on Thursday, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available. Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment. Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests.
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — “Where you went grad,” is a common question posed in Hawaii Pidgin to find out which high school someone graduated from. High school has long been tied to Hawaii residents’ sense of identity. What happens when that school bears the name of President William McKinley, who many Native Hawaiians disdain for his role in the annexation of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the United States? The effort to change the name is meeting resistance from mostly older alumni who say renaming their alma mater would rattle their identity. The resistance comes amid a growing movement across the islands to restore Hawaiian place names in an attempt to honor and respect Native Hawaiian culture and history.
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a concern for victims after the floodwaters damaged water systems. As donations pour into the region, water is a top priority, along with cleaning supplies. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says water is being distributed as fast as possible. National Guard soldiers distributed more than 2,400 cases of water by early Wednesday. It comes as intense heat and humidity add to the misery as people shovel out from the wreckage.
Florida governor suspends prosecutor over new abortion law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended the elected state prosecutor of Tampa for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors. The Republican governor announced Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's suspension at the county’s sheriff’s office on Thursday. Warren is a Democrat who was elected and re-elected by the county's voters. His office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The governor's executive order focuses on how he signed on to statements from prosecutors around the nation pledging that they won't pursue criminal cases against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments.
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem. The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on behalf of Nydia Jenkins and potentially millions of others who applied for credit during a three-week period earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida woman says she was forced to accept another loan that was $150 per month more than the one she was turned down for because of the error.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered at a battle site in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War. Scientists from Rowan University and county officials announced the discovery Tuesday at Red Bank Battlefield Park. The remains rested in a trench for 245 years until a human femur was found during a archaeological dig in June. Officials believe the skeletal remains are part of a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who were killed by Colonial forces during the 1777 Battle of Red Bank. Scientists hope to eventually find their descendants.
