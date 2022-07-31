ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)

CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported.

According to a news release from the Clanton Police Department, the man attempted to cross a street in the northern section of the city and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died from his injuries, WBRC-TV reported. The person driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Prayers for all of those affected by this incident,’’ the Clanton Police Department said in its news release.

Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama.

