NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers

TRADE: New York Yankees And St. Louis Cardinals Make A Deal
The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
New York Rangers bloopers from ‘Gretkzy’ to Lias Andersson’s trip
The long summer continues as fans await the start of the next New York Rangers season. As the anticipation builds for what this team can do after an exciting run to Eastern Conference Final, it’s time to look back on the franchise’s rich history. The Blueshirts have been...
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
St. Louis Blues News
Every offseason there is a section of the fan base that is not satisfied. Either the St. Louis Blues did not do enough to improve themselves or they made too many changes, possibly altering locker room chemistry. St. Louis Blues News / St. Louis Game Time / 8 hours ago.
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
Calgary Flames’ Top Regression Candidates for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have an exciting season ahead of them, that’s one thing to be sure of. Their top two scorers from last season have departed, and a few new faces will grace the locker room for 2022-23. Unfortunately, play consistency is one of the most difficult qualities to gain as a player, and some may not produce this year the way they did the last. Change always equals adjustments, and there are always changes for each NHL team in every offseason. It is the players who suffer the most from this immense turnover, as it is difficult to build both on and off-ice chemistry when your teammates are constantly alternating. Hence, let’s take a look at three Flames who have perhaps the highest potential for regression next season.
4 Devils Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
I took a couple of things into consideration in my choices, including the pressure to perform, if they need to prove their worth, or simply play a position that will be heavily scrutinized due to last season’s shortcomings. To begin, here’s a look at a player who became a household name thanks to his breakout performance.
Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair
Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
