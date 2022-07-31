NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers

The Calgary Flames have an exciting season ahead of them, that’s one thing to be sure of. Their top two scorers from last season have departed, and a few new faces will grace the locker room for 2022-23. Unfortunately, play consistency is one of the most difficult qualities to gain as a player, and some may not produce this year the way they did the last. Change always equals adjustments, and there are always changes for each NHL team in every offseason. It is the players who suffer the most from this immense turnover, as it is difficult to build both on and off-ice chemistry when your teammates are constantly alternating. Hence, let’s take a look at three Flames who have perhaps the highest potential for regression next season.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO