City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 4 days ago
Mark Jalbert
4d ago

vote them out, the current Myrtle Beach Government is corrupted and only care about themselves and the businesses they are Invested in. Making a comment like that and in another posting praising the Corvette rally. The mayor is biased

Sharon Annette Hickman
4d ago

This is shear nonsense. As a local of 22 years, I have watched you guys flush Myrtle Beach down the drain. Closing the Pavilian, blocking Harley week, and now Mustang week as well. I'm estimating 70% of MB works in some sort of tourism industry and you are making it impossible for us to make a living. You constantly increase the cost of living and decrease our opportunity to be able to survive. Yes bikes, mustangs, and amusement parks are loud. This is what is expected when you live in a family beach town. How about instead of pushing away our major money making weeks that help us make it through the winter, why don't you embrace and encourage family fun times with these opportunities. It is just a couple weeks out of the entire year that some are "inconvenienced." My guess those who are inconvenienced are not the ones that depend upon our tourism industry to survive. Sincerely, A long time local mother of 3 trying to make a good life for her children.

bud421
4d ago

so what about the mustang owners who live in MB? not welcome, too? Oh sure, multitudes of homeless are welcome with hug...needles in parking lots, theft, drugs...oh my gawd somebody's car is to loud for me. what a joke

